American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.85 Million

Brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report sales of $223.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.00 million and the lowest is $218.70 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $255.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $849.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $866.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $869.82 million, with estimates ranging from $815.10 million to $907.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

ACC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,560. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.