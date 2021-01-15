American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. 85,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $16,203,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $15,995,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

