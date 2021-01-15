American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Public have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has been benefiting from increased demand for online courses and nursing programs. To this end the company has launched competency-based programs under an initiative called APUS Momentum. Notably, the company remains on track to complete its migration to a new Learning Management System by January 2021. Also, initiatives like affordable tuitions, online programs, strategic efforts aimed at improving student success and strong digital marketing campaigns are likely to benefit the company going forward. However, the COVID-19 pandemic may cause a disruption of educational services and increase costs for HCN to deliver courses online. Earnings estimates for 2021 have decreased over the past 30 days, depicting analysts' concern for the company's prospect.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti raised American Public Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $41.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $54,441.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,709 shares of company stock valued at $83,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 557.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in American Public Education by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

