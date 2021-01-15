American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMWL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:AMWL traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. 541,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. American Well has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

