AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ACAN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. AmeriCann has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

AmeriCann Company Profile

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

