AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 256,770 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average is $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

