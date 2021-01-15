Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $50,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.66. 2,591,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.49. The firm has a market cap of $140.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.