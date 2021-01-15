Amino Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $24,250.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Amino Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amino Network has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Amino Network has a total market cap of $32,590.07 and approximately $24,250.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00471210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00043248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.16 or 0.04070193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013142 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016701 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network (AMIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 coins. The Reddit community for Amino Network is https://reddit.com/