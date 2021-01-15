Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 3.6% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $37,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 384,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Amphenol by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,641. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $137.18. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.64 and a 200 day moving average of $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

