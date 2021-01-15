Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Amyris reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million.

AMRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 12.1% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 29.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,747,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,351. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

