Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.95

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 143995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Amyris by 754.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

