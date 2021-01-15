Analysts Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce sales of $15.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $14.80 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $13.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $59.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.61 million to $60.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $76.99 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDXC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 170,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 192.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 13.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ChromaDex by 478.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

