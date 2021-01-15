Analysts Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce sales of $205.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.20 million and the highest is $209.61 million. Cognex reported sales of $169.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $792.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $782.60 million to $797.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $866.72 million, with estimates ranging from $835.60 million to $891.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.04. 936,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,647. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64. Cognex has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $88.15.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth $2,422,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 70.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognex by 9.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

