Analysts Anticipate Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,891. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $690.50 million, a PE ratio of -122.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.82. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $14.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 493,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

