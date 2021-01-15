Analysts Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 129.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 70,258 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 53,528 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

