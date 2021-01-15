Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.82 Million

Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to post $21.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $22.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $24.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $80.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.40 million to $81.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $112.77 million, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $118.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AERI. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 314,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AERI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. 413,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,876. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $653.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

