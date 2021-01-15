Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Campbell Soup reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.