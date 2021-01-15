Analysts Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Announce $2.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.89. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $11.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 692.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS opened at $320.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

