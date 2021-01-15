Analysts Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. Getty Realty posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,500,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,241,000 after acquiring an additional 70,972 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GTY traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,247. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

