Analysts Offer Predictions for Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Albertsons Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

ACI stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,662,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $132,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.