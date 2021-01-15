Analysts Set Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) PT at $10.17

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.
Several research firms have weighed in on AHH. Bank of America upped their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 99.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 73,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 48.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
AHH stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. 2,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $894.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.