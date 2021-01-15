Analysts Set At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Target Price at $18.28

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

HOME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of HOME stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,788. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $3,136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.