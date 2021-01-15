Analysts Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target at $0.49

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on BDRBF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC cut shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

