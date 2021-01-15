Analysts Set Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) PT at €19.87

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.87 ($23.37).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) alerts:

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) stock opened at €15.21 ($17.89) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.74.

About Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.