Analysts Set Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Price Target at $8.42

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

SOLO stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.62 and a current ratio of 26.20. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,274.44% and a negative return on equity of 94.40%. Research analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

