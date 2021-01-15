Analysts Set Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

XCUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exicure in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Exicure from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Exicure alerts:

NASDAQ XCUR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 621,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,161. Exicure has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $202.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Exicure will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Exicure by 48.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exicure by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exicure by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,181,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Exicure in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.