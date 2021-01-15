Analysts Set Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Target Price at C$28.89

Shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$29.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30. The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.08. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.59 and a 12 month high of C$30.25.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

