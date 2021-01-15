Analysts Set HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Target Price at €64.96

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €65.68 ($77.27).

Several brokerages recently commented on HEI. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of ETR HEI traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €67.44 ($79.34). 631,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is €61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.94. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1 year high of €69.44 ($81.69).

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

