Analysts Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Target Price at $24.25

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

HGV stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

