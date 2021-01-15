Analysts Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

MORF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 244,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 3,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $101,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $67,703.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,821. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Morphic by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Morphic by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

