Analysts Set OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target at $19.00

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $94,447.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at $872,511.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 37,027 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $166,621.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,734 shares of company stock worth $688,312. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPTN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.19. 384,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,632. The company has a market capitalization of $218.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.78. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. The company had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

