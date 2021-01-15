Analysts Set Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Target Price at $56.83

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,156,000 after buying an additional 949,794 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 253.7% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.7% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,844,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 487.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 384,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 319,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 489,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 278,778 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.05. 41,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

