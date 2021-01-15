Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $108.45

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.45.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Post by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Post by 15.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 141,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. Post has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.39.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

