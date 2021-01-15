Analysts Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price at $23.92

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. 24,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,322. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $28.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Schneider National by 4,130.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 184,390 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $106,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $176,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

