Analysts Set SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target at $32.68

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

SSR Mining stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 2,215,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,813. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SSR Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SSR Mining by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SSR Mining by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

