Analysts Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target at $60.00

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCMWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

SCMWY remained flat at $$53.45 on Friday. 6,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,474. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $58.84.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

