Analysts Set Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Price Target at $914.50

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $914.50.

TPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,825 shares of company stock valued at $301,983. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth $186,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL traded down $8.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $845.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,474. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $895.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.41.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

