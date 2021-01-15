Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for General Motors (GM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) recently:

1/14/2021 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/13/2021 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

12/21/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – General Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – General Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE GM opened at $51.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $7,697,128.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,333,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,675,188.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,929,301 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,074. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

