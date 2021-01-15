Analyzing bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares bpost SA/NV and Brother Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost SA/NV 4.06% 22.26% 4.29% Brother Industries 7.74% 10.31% 6.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for bpost SA/NV and Brother Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost SA/NV 0 1 6 0 2.86 Brother Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares bpost SA/NV and Brother Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost SA/NV $4.23 billion N/A $172.70 million $0.86 11.99 Brother Industries $5.49 billion 1.10 $454.74 million $3.50 13.26

Brother Industries has higher revenue and earnings than bpost SA/NV. bpost SA/NV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brother Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Brother Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

bpost SA/NV has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brother Industries has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brother Industries beats bpost SA/NV on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves private and public customers. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments. The Printing & Solutions Business segment offers laser and inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white laser and color printers; fax machines and scanners; and electronic stationary comprising labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Personal & Home Business segment provides home sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Machinery Business segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers, as well as industrial parts, such as reducers and gears. The Network & Contents Business segment provides online karaoke systems, music boxes, applications for smartphones/tablets, health care supporting equipment, and content services, as well as manages Karaoke clubs. The Domino Business segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Others segment engages in real estate and other activities. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

