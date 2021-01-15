Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Sell

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AAUKF opened at $39.02 on Friday. Anglo American has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $39.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

