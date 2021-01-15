Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) Given a €57.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.67 ($73.73).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

