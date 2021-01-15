Ankr Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $58.50 million and $7.68 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Ankr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00414656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00040093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.81 or 0.04053324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 coins. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

