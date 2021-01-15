Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading Up 13.3%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s share price shot up 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.45. 138,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 116,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Annexon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter worth $75,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

