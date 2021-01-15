Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Lifted to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.70.

AR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 258,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,020,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 456,282 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 3,044.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 514,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 58.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

