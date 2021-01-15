Anyswap (ANY) One Day Volume Tops $331,668.00

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $331,668.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,882,876 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

