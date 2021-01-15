AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

AOWDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOWDF remained flat at $$5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -0.13. AO World has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

