Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apartment Income REIT (NYSE: AIRC):

1/12/2021 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at Zelman & Associates. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 674,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,754. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,064,000.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

