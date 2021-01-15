Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) will report $206.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.70 million. Apartment Investment and Management posted sales of $230.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year sales of $853.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $843.30 million to $864.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $855.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. 3,169,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $588.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

