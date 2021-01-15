Apex Price Down 79.9% Over Last 7 Days (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Apex has a market cap of $560,873.63 and approximately $2,749.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apex has traded 79.9% lower against the US dollar. One Apex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009388 BTC.

About Apex

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.