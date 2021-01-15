Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) PT Set at C$20.00 by Alliance Global Partners

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) received a C$20.00 price target from equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Haywood Securities downgraded Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.25 to C$9.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

Get Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) alerts:

Shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) stock traded up C$0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,414,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.36. Aphria Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$17.83.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.